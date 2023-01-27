Snowy & breezy today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll see some isolated snow today, but there are no alerts attached.

Snow will be off and on until around 3 p.m.

It could be heavy at times and will mostly focus on the Tug Hill region. Higher elevations there and in southern St. Lawrence County could see another 1 to 3 inches.

It will be breezy with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Things clear off in the late afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

We’ll see another blast of snow Saturday morning until around 8 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy the rest of the day. It will be breezy again with highs in the low 30s.

More snow comes in early Sunday and will probably last a bit longer than it will on Saturday, Highs will be in the low 30s.

There’s a 40-50% chance of snow Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-20s for those three days.

Thursday is Ground Hog’s Day. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-teens.

