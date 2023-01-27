Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Circle

The roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park
The roundabout near the entrance to Thompson Park(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Circle in Watertown will be closed through next weekend in preparation for Snowtown USA’s Park Circle Freeze.

Park Circle will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, January 28, through Monday, February 6.

Signs and detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to use other routes if they can.

The city advises drivers to be careful in the area because of the increased number of pedestrians.

