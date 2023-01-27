Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Walls was born on September 5, 1957 in Massena, son of the late Carl and Neva (Plunkett) Mayette. He was a graduate of Massena Central School, and SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and University of Texas at Dallas.

Wallace was a midlevel supervisor for Sunmount Development Center and a paid instructor for the Red Cross. He was also a volunteer for Hospice. He enjoyed music, playing guitar and traveling.

He is survived by his four children Michael Mayette of Massena; Megan Mayette of Massena; Morgan (John) Newtown of Winthrop; and Mollie Anne Mayette and her two children Madison and Danika Newtown of Norwood; three siblings Donna Lee Norell of Potsdam; Jeanette Porcheddu of Massena and Michael (Cindy) Mayette of St. Regis Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents Carl and Neva, Walls was predeceased his siblings Joe Mayette, and Kathy Malik.

Friends may call at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4:00 PM, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennen officiating.

Donations may be made in Walls memory to the Red Cross.

Donations may be made in Walls memory to the Red Cross.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home

