Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January...
Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Wallace J. “Walls” Mayette, 65, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

Walls was born on September 5, 1957 in Massena, son of the late Carl and Neva (Plunkett) Mayette.  He was a graduate of Massena Central School, and SUNY Canton, Clarkson University and University of Texas at Dallas.

Wallace was a midlevel supervisor for Sunmount Development Center and a paid instructor for the Red Cross.  He was also a volunteer for Hospice.  He enjoyed music, playing guitar and traveling.

He is survived by his four children Michael Mayette of Massena; Megan Mayette of Massena; Morgan (John) Newtown of Winthrop; and Mollie Anne Mayette and her two children Madison and Danika Newtown of Norwood; three siblings Donna Lee Norell of Potsdam; Jeanette Porcheddu of Massena and Michael (Cindy) Mayette of St. Regis Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents Carl and Neva, Walls was predeceased his siblings Joe Mayette, and Kathy Malik.

Friends may call at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday, February 4th, from 2-4:00 PM, where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennen officiating.

Donations may be made in Walls memory to the Red Cross.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School money
State says 3 north country schools under fiscal stress
Ogdensburg handyman accused of stealing from employer
Police lights
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act
Alexander Nicholson
Days after sex crime arrest, Nicholson apparently dies by suicide

Latest News

Mohideen Buharie
‘I want to serve the people,’ says Ogdensburg’s new city manager
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2004 Lewis County snowstorm
Memorial Services for Jay Allen Terry, age 52, of Harrisville, will be held on Friday, February...
Jay Allen Terry, 52, of Harrisville
Candles
Shirley M. Kepner, 77, of Adams
Claudia Tenney
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’