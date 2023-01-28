3 vehicle crash in Clayton sends 2 to the hospital

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A three vehicle crash in the Town of Clayton sends two to the hospital.

The crash occurred on County Route 9 around 6:30 Friday evening.

Officials on scene say one person was pinned between two of the vehicles upon arrival. They say that weather added a challenge to the rescue, preventing air medical from being dispatch.

“Air medical declined to fly tonight due to the weather, the inclement weather, so they are being transported to Samaritan at this time,” said Bruce Reome, Deputy Fire Coordinator of Jefferson County Fire & Emergency Management.

The two sent to Samaritan Medical Center are listed in serious condition. A third denied medical treatment on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.