Athlete of the Week: Grace Plumley

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Madrid Waddington who’s putting up some nice numbers for the Yellowjackets. Her all around play earning her this week’s title.

Grace Plumley, a talented senior, is a four year varsity performer.

She’s averaging 18 points, 5 assists and 6 steals per game.

Among her high games, 45 points versus Norwood Norfolk, 30 points against Colton Pierrepont, and 23 points versus Heuvelton.

A three season athlete, she also excels in the classroom with a 96 average, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is overall a true student athlete.

Grace is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 27, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

