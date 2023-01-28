Colonial Laundromat in Watertown evacuated briefly after dryer catches fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Colonial Laundromat on Watertown’s State Street was evacuated after a dryer fire Friday evening.

First Responders replied to a call of flames visible inside one of the machines and reported light smoke throughout the first floor of the building upon arrival. The second floor, a vacant residential unit.

The fire was knocked down quickly, confining the damage to some dryer units and the areas surrounding the affected units.

Crews operated for nearly 2 hours, performing overhaul and venting smoke from both floors of the building.

One person was treated by Guilfoyle on scene for smoke inhalation.

The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on scene by Guilfoyle, National Grid and City Codes.

