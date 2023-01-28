Dwayne Owen Anthony (Syke), 51, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Dwayne Owen Anthony (Syke) of 12561 School St. Rodman will be held Saturday February 4, 2023 at Honeyville Baptist Church 13210 Fuller Rd. Adams Center, NY 13606. Mr. Anthony died at Hospice of Jefferson County with his wife by his side and in her arms on January 21, 2023. He was 51.

He was born in St. John’s Antigua on January 4, 1972 to the son of Rolston Anthony and Menetha Gonsalves Anthony. He married Kishma McKay on January 22, 2021 in Watertown, NY. Mr. Anthony worked as a Cook at various restaurants, a Tourist Guide Associate, a Satellite installer at Direct TV, a CDL truck driver for multiple companies including Warner Inc., Western Express and Paul’s Transport, and even sang with famous reggae singers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Go Fund Me account to cover final expenses and wishes at: Dwayne Owen Anthony (Syke), organized by Kishma Mckay-Anthony.

Surviving are his wife Kishma McKay-Anthony, his father Rolston Anthony, his mother Menetha Gonsalves Anthony, his children Keynecia, Zakijah, Z’Nijah, Z’Naysa, Zamir, and Z’Mya Anthony, Erin Elliott, Zaysia Rogers, Kyeisha Francis, Q’Nique, Shaunté, and Shausé Gregoire, and Zoriah Batchelor. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kai’den Drew’ Williams, Jahmari Stephens, X’Neliah Francis and Athena Davis.

He is also survived by his sisters Andrea Anthony, Joy-Ann Anthony Perry, and Cathea Anthony George. A brother, Daile Gonsalves, predeceased. Additionally by his nephews Daile Gonsalves Jr., John Perry Jr., Jordan Perry, Alair George, and Cathen George and his nieces Genae Gonsalves and Shalina Ogba.

Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.

