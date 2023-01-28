Friday Sports: Hoops and history - TI player surpasses 1,000 points

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Route 11 rivalry took place at Appleton Arena, as St. Lawrence hosted Clarkson.

Less than a minute in, Clarkson gets on the board when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup dents the back of the net: 1-0 Golden Knights.

Late in the 1st, Clarkson expands on it’s lead when Ayrton Martino lights the lamp: 2-0 Clarkson after 1.

The Saints cut the lead in half in the 2nd when Greg Lapointe splits the pipes: 2-1 Clarkson.

Tied at 2 in the 3rd, Tim Makowski scores what proves to be the game winner.

St. Lawrence beats Clarkson 4-2.

The New York State Girls’ Invitational Wrestling Tournament took place at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.

In the 94 pound weight class, Zoey Jewett of General Brown would win by pin over Sienna Cozzali of Harrison in the 2nd period.

In the 132 pound weight class, Zoe Griffith of Gouverneur would come up short in her bid for a state title as she was pinned by Emily Sindoni of Tioga in the 2nd period.

On the hardwood, a Boys’ Frontier League contest in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots hosted I.H.C.

In the 3rd quarter, Austin Pertl hits down low: Cavaliers down 29.

On the break, Austin Griner goes to the tin for the bucket: 45-14 Patriots.

Then it was Griner spotting up and burying the 3 ball: 48-20 Sackets Harbor.

Marcus Castine hits in transition. Sackets Harbor beats IHC 72-31.

In Girls’ Frontier League hoops from Chaumont, Lyme hosted Alexandria.

In the 1st quarter, Sofia Ososkalo lays in 2 down low: Lyme up 2.

Madi Davidson ties it up at the other end with the bucket inside and Dalls Parker counters with the jumper.

Alexandria nips Lyme 32-30.

It was Senior Night for the Thousand Islands Girls’ Basketball Team as the Vikings hosted Beaver River on the hardwood.

It’s a milestone night for Delaney Wiley. The talented senior was 2 points shy of scoring 1,000 points for her career entering this game.

Jenna Pavlot scores the first 3 points of the game for the Vikings.

Brenna Mast answers for Beaver River with 3 of her own.

It was Mast again with the rebound and bucket for the Beavers.

Then it was Delaney Wiley to make some history. She goes over the 1,000 point mark for her career with the three from beyond the arc.

She’s presented with the ball and then takes it over to her mother Gayle to hold on to it and also celebrates with other family members who were there Friday night and one final hug for father Tucker.

Then it was Katelyn Adams with the 3 ball for the Beavers.

Delaney Wiley has 34 points as Thousand Islands wins 58 to 46.

