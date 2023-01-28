Heavy police presence at Watertown’s East Hills Apartments

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the East Hills Apartments off of Ohio Street.

Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force.

One neighbor tells 7News that officers could be seen on scene as early as 3 PM Friday afternoon.

Our reporter on scene witnessed several in hazmat suits discarding materials.

Officials are not releasing any other information at this time.

