Higher support needs students get to hit the hardwood with the Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball Team

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A group of higher support needs students got an opportunity to hit the court Saturday with a local state championship girls basketball team.

Encompass Recreation paired with the Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball program to provide a fun day of basketball for higher support needs students.

Each Copenhagen girl was paired with a child in order to help them experience what it’s like to play on a team.

There was also a cheerleading squad who learned a quick routine.

The mission of Encompass Recreation is to provide recreational opportunities for all youth with higher support needs while teaching sportsmanship and kindness.

Executive Director Kylie Schell said quote “It is our goal to provide recreational opportunities for exceptional youth where they can be themselves without fear of judgement. There is a place for everyone on our team!”

All involved are hoping this will become an annual event.

