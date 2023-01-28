POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mr. Jay F. Eseltine, of Potsdam will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Garner Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 31st 2023. Jay passed away unexpectedly at his home.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years Remy, a daughter Victoria (Kelly) Taillon, his mother Murial Testani, his grandchildren Makenna and Conor Taillon, sisters Ann (Robert) Demarais and Arlene (Patrick) Fregoe, and a brother Wayne (Kathy) Eseltine and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother Steve and father Douglas Eseltine.

Jay was born on January 15, 1950 in Malone, NY, a son of Douglas and Murial (Dow) Eseltine. He attended St. Lawrence Central School. He served for the United States Air Force. On January 15, 1972, he married the love of his life Remy Dacanay at a Catholic Church in the Philippines.

Jay worked retail at Garn’s Flooring, at Triple A Lumber in Potsdam, and most recently at Kildare hunting Club as a caretaker with his wife for 14 years before retiring. In his younger years, Jay enjoyed ice skating and playing hockey, cross country skiing, hunting and fishing, woodworking and being outdoors.

Thoughts, condolences, prayers and fond memories may be shared online with the Eseltine family at www.GarnerFH.com.

