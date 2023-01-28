Judy A. (Point) Swamp-Kanerahtaronkwas, 81, of Akwesasne

Judy A. (Point) Swamp-Kanerahtaronkwas, 81, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Judy A. (Point) Swamp-Kanerahtaronkwas, 81, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family. Judy was born at home on Kawehnoke, the daughter of the late Louis and Eva (Jacobs) Point. She attended schools on Kawehnoke and in Cornwall. In her younger years she worked in a variety of jobs in Syracuse, Rochester and in Akwesasne before getting married to her husband of 49 years, the late Jacob Swamp on September 2, 1961, who predeceased her in 2010.

She later received her high school diploma from T.R. Leger and also attended an Office Specialist course at Iohahiio. She later worked as a Traditional Support Worker with Akwesasne Child & Family Services where cultural resources she developed are still used today. She traveled the world with her husband to such places as Colombia, Israel, Australia and Italy talking about Indigenous issues and planting trees of peace. Kanerahtaronkwas came from a family who were instrumental in reviving teachings of the Longhouse at Akwesasne. She took an active part in the preservation of the language and culture and her activism for the rights of Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island and at home was evident in her fearless approaches when standing for what was right and just for her people. She was known for her grace, wisdom and generosity, especially to any visitors to her home. She traveled to speak on Indigenous and women’s issues at Universities and also at the Smithsonian Institute. She and her late husband were also members of the Traditional Circle of Indian Elders and Youth that had annual gatherings, of which they attended many over the years.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, gardening and canning, thrifting and dancing in her younger years. She also enjoyed attending her family’s sporting events and was a super fan of lacrosse as many of her sons, grandsons and great grandsons played. She also enjoyed watching her family participate in smoke dance competitions and loved watching Law & Order SVU. She was known to many as a second mother and her home was open to many over the years and she will always be known as welcoming, caring and kind to those in need of a talk, a meal or place to stay.

Judy leaves behind her children Angela Elijah (Alec), Glenn Swamp (Shannon), Philip Swamp (Terri), Leona Swamp, Kahontineh Swamp (Gibson) and Skahendowaneh Swamp (Cheyanne), 27 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Charlotte Thompson (Richard) and Pauline Oliver (John), brothers in law Lawrence Swamp (Dyan), Herman Swamp (Diane), Ronald Swamp (Joanne), Roy Swamp (Peggy) and Donnie White. As well as her sisters in law Cecelia King (late Paul King), Janice Sharrow (Vince Phillips), Shirley Swamp, Elizabeth Nanticoke (Kevin), Josephine Swamp, Theresa Fox and Sylvia Swamp and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a son Andrew Swamp, four grandchildren Rathahi:neh, Kanen’takwas, Kanen’token and Shonkwawi and one great grandson Shakonenhtshi:ne Falcon Williams.

She was predeceased by her brother Percy Point (Karen) and her sisters Madeline David (Ross), Florence David (Jack), Audrey Thompson (Louie), Cecelia Point, Clara White, Dinah Point and brothers-in-law Leonard Swamp (Marina), Raymond Swamp (Mary) and Joseph Swamp.

Friends may call at the home of her son Skahendowaneh Swamp, at 340 Cook Road, Akwesasne, NY, beginning Saturday, 4:00 PM until 10:00 AM Monday. Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM at the Mohawk Nation Longhouse. Burial will follow in the Longhouse Cemetery on Kawehnoke, Akwesasne, ON. Meal to follow at Kawehnoke Recreation.

Donations in her name may be made to the Tsiakwawennatonhe’ts Language Initiative with this quote in mind: Tóhsa nonwén:ton enhsení:’ke tsi ní:kon serihwaienté:ri Tsi Niionkwarihó:ten, iah se’ í:se tesá:wen.” (Don’t ever be stingy of the knowledge you hold of our ways for they do not belong to you.) -Judy Swamp

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.