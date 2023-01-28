Mildred “Millie” Davis, 92, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mildred “Millie” Davis, 92, of Leach Street died peacefully in her home on January 26, 2023.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mildred “Millie” Davis, 92, of Leach Street died peacefully in her home on January 26, 2023.  There will no public calling hours or funeral services. There will be a spring burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk, NY at the convenience of the family.

Millie was born on June 20, 1930 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary LaMay (Rafter). She was employed for over 30 years at St. Regis Nursing Home before enjoying her retirement with her family.

Millie married George Davis on November 15, 1995 in Massena, NY who predeceased her in March of 2013.

Millie is survived by her children; Carol and Dick Love, Massena, NY, Harold and Yancy LaPradd, Massena, NY, Sharron Gesualdi, Massena, NY, Helen McCleod, Massena, NY, Diana Nagle, Massena, NY, Douglas and Bobbie Jo LaPradd. Mildred was a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother who she enjoyed spending time with her family. Mildred and her late husband, George, liked traveling together to monumental places, casinos and Atlantic City.

Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Irene Gurolla, her son, Oliver J. LaPradd Jr., her two daughters, Debra Mitchell and Bonnie LaPradd as well as a grandson, Raymond E. Beamis Jr.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

