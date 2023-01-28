‘Multiple fatalities’ in St. Lawrence County collision

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Multiple adults have died after a head-on crash in State Route 37 in the Town of Louisville.

The crash happened at 6AM Saturday between a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus.

There were 15 people on the bus and one driver of the box truck. Authorities aren’t saying how many people have died, except that it’s multiple. 3 people suffered serious injuries, 1 person is in critical condition.

SLC initiated its Mass Casualty plan. 15 ambulances were called to the scene

The highway is closed between County Route 14 and Coles Creek Road.

Road conditions were snow covered roads, with bad visibility.

