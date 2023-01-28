Robert E. “Bob” Reagan, 84, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert E. “Bob” Reagan, 84, a resident of the Pleasant Valley Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. Reagan passed away at camp on Higley Flow late Friday evening with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Robert E. Reagan.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.