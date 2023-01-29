Harrisville Central School District addresses state designation “moderate fiscal stress”

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harrisville Central School Officials address why it’s district was designated by the state as under “moderate fiscal stress”.

That’s according to a report put out by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The state determines a district’s score based upon a variety of factors including year-end fund balances, and operating budgets.

According to Harrisville Central School Superintendent Rob Finster, there are three reasons why the district has fallen into this category. The first, major delays in two capital projects, meaning reimbursements for those projects were also delayed. Second, a deadline was overlooked for the School Tax Relief or STAR program, as a result, the school hasn’t yet received it’s expected funding, and third, the district is waiting on state funding for recent security upgrades it made to it’s school building.

Finster would go on to say quote “We fully expect Harrisville will not appear in this report again next year. Our district is committed to being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers and being a good steward of our financial resources.”

