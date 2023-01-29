JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in the middle when it comes to a political party, and the news is not a surprise to some.

The numbers come from Jefferson Community College’s annual North Country Community Survey.

44% of the people polled from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties picked “middle of the road” when asked “How would you classify you political beliefs”.

Center for Community Services Director Joel LaLone says even in a time of growing political polarization, he was not shocked when he saw the numbers.

“When we ask those three choices of conservative, liberal, and middle of the road; it has been the case and it’s stood the test of time. The most common result in any one of our three studied counties, in any one of the years, always is middle of the road,” said LaLone.

More than 1,400 people were polled across the three counties. This is the 23rd year that the Center for Community Services and Jefferson Community College has conducted the survey.

