WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Peter Van Ness Moot Jr., 71, of Wellesley Island, passed away January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by family after battling a short illness.

Peter was born on September 25, 1951 in Lockport, NY, the son of Peter Moot Sr. and June Church Moot; step-son of Betty Moot. He graduated from Wilson Central High School in 1970 and eventually went to work for the Power Authority, State of New York from which he retired as a heavy equipment operator in 2006.

Peter was married to and predeceased by his loving wife Zada Rebe. He loved boating, spending time with friends and family on the St. Lawrence River and gardening. He was known to share the bounty of his harvest with the local American Legion and senior community. To those close to him, he was known as “Pistol.”

He is survived by his son Peter Moot III (Sabrina), two daughters, Stacy Almas (William), and Melissa Bronk (Kevin); grandchildren Peter Van Ness Moot IV, Zada, Abby, Sarah, Rick and Robert; great-grandchildren Jane and Tod; his sisters Priscilla Moot and Lucy Kraatz; step-siblings Cheryl Kaman (Dan), Gary (Darlene), Bruce and Rick Farnham as well as several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased in death by his brother Charles R. Moot.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 2nd at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 431 Lake Street in Wilson, NY at 1pm. Additionally, calling hours will be held from 12-2pm at Costello Funeral Home in Alexandria Bay, NY on Friday, February 3rd. A memorial service, with Reverend Lisa Busby, will be held immediately following at the funeral home with burial commencing at Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Peter’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, The ALS Association at als.org or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

