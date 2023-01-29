Saturday Sports: Hoops & Hockey fill the weekend docket

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Round 2 of the Route 11 rivalry took place at Cheel Arena in Potsdam Saturday night as the Clarkson Golden Knights hosted St. Lawrence in game 2 of their home and home series.

The Skating Saints winning last nights contest 4-2 at Appleton Arena and are looking for a weekend sweep.

The Saints get on the board early in the 1st when Aleksi Peltonen finds the mark to put St. Lawrence in front 1-0.

About a minute later, Clarkson ties it when Ryan Richardson scores a short handed goal, knotting the game at 1.

Midway through the 1st, Reilly Moran lights the lamp, putting St. Lawrence back on top 2-1.

Late in the 1st, Jordan Steinmetz makes it 3-1 with the rocket.

The Saints go on to beat Clarkson 4-2 and sweep the weekend series.

On the women’s side, the Lady Skating Saints were on the road taking on Brown.

Only 1 goal in the 1st period as Shailynn Snow finds the mark, putting St. Lawrence up 1-0 after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, Kennedy Wilson sticks home the loose puck in front: 2-0 St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence snaps a 2 game skid, beating Brown 6-1.

In Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from Belleville, the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Alexandria.

In the 1st quarter off the turnover Brandon Dodge gets the jumper to fall: Panthers by 2.

Then it was Jacob Fargo driving the lane for the kiss off glass, Panthers by 8.

Eli McIlrath hits for the Purple Ghosts, but Belleville Henderson beats Alexandria 54-20.

At Watertown High School, a boys non-league contest as the Cyclones hosted Cortland.

In the 1st quarter, Seth Charlton hits the 3 ball: Watertown down 2.

Then it was Parker Moffett with 2 of his 11 points: Cyclones down 5.

Joe Girardi connects on the 3 from the wing.

Watertown comes back to beat Cortland 59-51.

On the girls’ side, Canton met Edwards Knox in the championship game of the Don Petty Tournament.

Kaina Hogle buries the 3 to put the Cougars up 1. Lillie Lottie then drills the trifecta from the same corner.

The Bears answer as Ava Hoy sinks 3 of their 24 on the day.

Hogle answers with another 3 ball: Cougars by 4.

Hadley Alguire connects on the 18 footer and Addison Foster counters with another corner 3 ball.

Then it was Winny Downs with the dish to Alguire for the basket and Hogle buries another 3. She had 17 on the night.

Vivian Coburn hits.

Canton beats Edwards Knox 50-44.

In Girls’ NAC hoops, Potsdam hosted Salmon River.

Lola Buckley goes hard to the tin for 2 and 1: Potsdam by 2.

Then Tatiana Burks-Carista goes coast to coast for 2 of her 16 points on the night.

Julia VanWagner gets the rebound and putback and Jadian Andrews connects from downtown: 14-2 Potsdam.

Skylah Ransom turns and pops for 2.

Ariyah LaFrance drains the 18 footer.

Then it was Salwa Hmyene for 3.

Potsdam beats Salmon River 49-28.

In men’s college basketball from Canton, the Roos hosted SUNY Polytechnic.

In the 1st half, Juztin Chambers-Phillips hits the 3: Roos up 1.

Terrance Fields dials long distance to put the Roos on top 4.

Demerrill Levy drives the lane for 2, but SUNY Polytechnic nips SUNY Canton 83-79.

In women’s college basketball from Canton, the Lady Roos also met SUNY Polytechnic.

In the 1st quarter, Jayda Pina hits the turnaround: Lady Roos up 2.

Then it was Joie Culkin with the drive for 2 and 1: SUNY Canton by 4.

Pina then goes glass on the jumper, but SUNY Polytechnic beats SUNY Canton 58-54.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.