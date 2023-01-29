Sheila May Jessmer Alguire, of Massena

Sheila May Jessmer Alguire ended her courageous battle with cancer on Friday morning, January 27, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sheila May Jessmer Alguire ended her courageous battle with cancer on Friday morning, January 27, 2023. She was born April 30, 1953 in Fort Jackson, NY to the late Homer H. Jessmer Jr. and Clara Richards Jessmer.

Sheila is survived by her loving husband, William H Alguire, whom she married on October 25, 2003, after 18 years of courtship. She is also survived by her loving daughters, Tina Hall; Wendi Gavigan and partner, Christina; and precious granddaughter, Autumn Gavigan.

Sheila is also survived by a brother, Homer Jessmer 111 and partner Lisa Calvert; brother Steven (Kay) Jessmer; sister Theresa Robinson; and ex- sister-in-law, Marlene Bissonette. She had many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

Sheila graduated from St. Lawrence High School and went on to be a wonderful caring nurse for most of her adult life. Sheila loved her time with her granddaughter, having had the last 11 years to help with her care. She was the best Meema on the planet.

She loved her daughters, and knowing everything she could about them. She was a giver, giving her heart to everyone around her.

Sheila enjoyed bird watching; especially cardinals, jigsaw puzzles, games and gardening.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com

As per her request, there will be no calling hours or services. Donations in her memory may be made to Allencare Medical Transport, 580 South Woods Road, Brushton, NY 12916.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.