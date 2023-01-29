Skates hit the ice for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational. The figure skating competition is a qualifying event, part of the Excel Skating Program. Athletes competed in both skill events, and full skating programs.

“Some of these girls have been practicing this for years, but this particular event we’ve known about for the last six months,” said Jesse Allen, Board Member of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

“We have four practices a week. We skate for about three hours each day,” said skater Olivia Fitchette.

For the Figure Skating Club of Watertown, the Snowtown Invitational gives their skaters a chance to show off their skills in front of stands filled with familiar faces.

“The second I get out for competition everything just kind of hits me, and just like it’s now. I got to show everyone what I can do,” said skater Scarlett Forbes.

“Just thinking about my program. I don’t really think about all the people that are sitting out there because that makes you more nervous,” said Chloe Kalin.

For some, being able to skate on their home ice makes the day even more special than it already is.

“It means a lot, we get to show our home what our club is, and how everyone works,” said Brandi Allen.

For one set of sisters, being out on the ice is the only place that they would want to be.

“Really, just feel really happy when I’m out on the ice. I feel like I’m flying out there. The ice skating rink is like a second home to me,” said Lacy Hogan.

“I feel like I’m the star of the show,” said Leah Hogan.

