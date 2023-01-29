Skates hit the ice for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational

Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual...
Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational. The figure skating competition is a qualifying event, part of the Excel Skating Program. Athletes competed in both skill events, and full skating programs.

“Some of these girls have been practicing this for years, but this particular event we’ve known about for the last six months,” said Jesse Allen, Board Member of the Figure Skating Club of Watertown.

“We have four practices a week. We skate for about three hours each day,” said skater Olivia Fitchette.

For the Figure Skating Club of Watertown, the Snowtown Invitational gives their skaters a chance to show off their skills in front of stands filled with familiar faces.

“The second I get out for competition everything just kind of hits me, and just like it’s now. I got to show everyone what I can do,” said skater Scarlett Forbes.

“Just thinking about my program. I don’t really think about all the people that are sitting out there because that makes you more nervous,” said Chloe Kalin.

For some, being able to skate on their home ice makes the day even more special than it already is.

“It means a lot, we get to show our home what our club is, and how everyone works,” said Brandi Allen.

For one set of sisters, being out on the ice is the only place that they would want to be.

“Really, just feel really happy when I’m out on the ice. I feel like I’m flying out there. The ice skating rink is like a second home to me,” said Lacy Hogan.

“I feel like I’m the star of the show,” said Leah Hogan.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
SUNDAY: NTSB will investigate crash that killed 6
A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the East Hills Apartments off of...
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s Eastbrook Apartments
Nurse
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
A three vehicle crash in the Town of Clayton sends two to the hospital.
3 vehicle crash in Clayton sends 2 to the hospital
Claudia Tenney
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

Latest News

Harrisville Central School
Harrisville Central School District addresses state designation “moderate fiscal stress”
A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in...
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
SUNDAY: NTSB will investigate crash that killed 6
Highway reopened after crash kills 6