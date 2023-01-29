Snow on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 20s as snow moves in late.

Sunday highs for some will reach the mid 30s while others closer to the St. Lawrence River stay in the 20s. We will also see area wide snow by the afternoon with some areas in Jefferson and Lewis Counties see a wintry mix at times. With cooler temperatures areas closer to the St. Lawrence River should stay all snow.

Monday highs will be in the lower to mid 20s with a 40% of snow showers.

Tuesday highs will stay in the teens with a 50% of snow showers.

Wednesday we will see a 60% of lake effect snow with highs in the lower to mid 20s. This lake effect system needs to be watched closely as we could see significant accumulation by Thursday afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 20s as lake effect comes to an end late. As the lake effect ends the coldest airmass of the winter season will move in.

With very cold air in place highs on Friday will stay in the lower 10.

Friday night lows could drop well below negative 10.

