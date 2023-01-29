Stephen N. Palmer, 67, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Stephen N. Palmer, Black River, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, January 24th.  He was 67 years old.

Born in Gouverneur on April 18, 1955, Stephen was a son to Norman and Elizabeth (Fortune) Palmer.  He was educated in the Gouverneur School District.  Following graduation, Stephen worked for Pyramid Management Group/Salmon Run Mall until his retirement.

Stephen married Mildred Akins on November 25, 1990 at their residence.  He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his dog, “Spike”.

Surviving besides his wife, Mildred, are his children, Christina and Christopher Davis of Watertown, Stephen II and Gerie Palmer of Gouverneur, John Palmer of Watertown; his sister, Peggy Farren; and his brother, Michael (Darlene) Palmer.  Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Stephen is predeceased by 2 stepsons, Randy White and Ricky White.

There are no public services planned at this time.  A celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of his family.Donations may be made in his memory to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

