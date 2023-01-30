Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield

Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica.

The funeral will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Living Hope Ministries, Watson with Pastor Todd Waugh officiating. Spring burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon prior to the funeral service, at the church. Contributions in his memory may be made to Lewis County Health System, Fund for Hope, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to a charity of one’s choice.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Ward of Glenfield; a brother, Robert Ward and his companion, Pam Hill of Lowville; a sister and brother-in-law Christina and Franklin Merry of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, James Lyle Ward and a sister-in-law, Patricia Ward.

Alan was born in Lowville, NY on December 11, 1959, a son of the late James Lyle Ward and Phyllis Louise Smith Ward. He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1977 and was a dairy farmer for the Angelovich Farms in Glenfield for 43 years, until his retirement. Alan enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.

