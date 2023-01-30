Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February...
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home.

He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.

Dean married Lou Ann Lallier on June 3, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church, in Canton, NY.

During his career, he worked as manager for the Edgewood Resort and Thompson Resorts, owned and managed the Redwood Hotel, managed the Watertown Golf Club, owned and managed Foxy’s Restaurant, was a supervisor for Carlyle Properties, based in Los Angeles, CA, and then managed the Ship Motel until he retired.

Dean was a member of the Alexandria Bay Lions Club, former president of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey Association, the Redwood Fire Department, the “Over 80 Breakfast Club”, and, along with his wife Lou Ann, was awarded the Hospitality and Tourism Award by the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Lou Ann, two sons, Jeffery (Joanne) Honeywell, Albany, NY and Timothy (Kimberly) Honeywell, Alexandria Bay, a brother, Dennis Honeywell, Sarasota, FL, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 7th, from 4-6pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6pm with Fr. Douglas Comstock, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.
Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg
The Watertown Red & Black had some time off, but now it's time to prepare for their next game.
Sunday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prepare for the 2023 season
Peter Van Ness Moot Jr., 71, of Wellesley Island, passed away January 28, 2023 at home...
Peter Van Ness Moot Jr., 71, of Wellesley Island
Stephen N. Palmer, Black River, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, January 24th.
Stephen N. Palmer, 67, of Black River

Obituaries

Sheila May Jessmer Alguire ended her courageous battle with cancer on Friday morning, January...
Sheila May Jessmer Alguire, of Massena
Skaters from seven different levels of competition laced up their skates for the 11th annual...
Skates hit the ice for the 11th annual Snowtown Invitational
Harrisville Central School
Harrisville Central School District addresses state designation “moderate fiscal stress”
A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in...
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
SUNDAY: NTSB will investigate crash that killed 6
Highway reopened after crash kills 6