Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home.

He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.

Dean married Lou Ann Lallier on June 3, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church, in Canton, NY.

During his career, he worked as manager for the Edgewood Resort and Thompson Resorts, owned and managed the Redwood Hotel, managed the Watertown Golf Club, owned and managed Foxy’s Restaurant, was a supervisor for Carlyle Properties, based in Los Angeles, CA, and then managed the Ship Motel until he retired.

Dean was a member of the Alexandria Bay Lions Club, former president of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce, a founding member of the Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey Association, the Redwood Fire Department, the “Over 80 Breakfast Club”, and, along with his wife Lou Ann, was awarded the Hospitality and Tourism Award by the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Lou Ann, two sons, Jeffery (Joanne) Honeywell, Albany, NY and Timothy (Kimberly) Honeywell, Alexandria Bay, a brother, Dennis Honeywell, Sarasota, FL, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 7th, from 4-6pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 6pm with Fr. Douglas Comstock, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

