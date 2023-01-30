Dry morning, snow for the afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s snow in today’s forecast, but it probably won’t amount to much.

It will stay dry through the morning, with scattered snow showers in the early afternoon.

Snow becomes more widespread around 3 p.m. It will be light, so we probably won’t get more than an inch or two.

Highs will be in the mid-20s.

It will be cold overnight with lows in the single digits.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper teens.

There’s an 80% chance of lake effect snow on Wednesday, although it’s not expected to be heavy.

Thursday has a 70% chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

It gets very cold for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around in the single digits below zero on Friday. Friday also has a 30% chance of snow.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the single digits above zero.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.