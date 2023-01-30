Heidi V. Smith, 77, of Adams and formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Heidi V. Smith, age 77, of Adams and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on January 29, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Heidi was born on December 24, 1945 in Watertown to the late Gordon and Marjorie (Whitmore) Griffith. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1964 and went on to C.C.B.I. in Syracuse. Heidi married Joseph L. Smith on November 27, 1965 in Gouverneur.

Mrs. Smith loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her flower gardens, knitting, swimming in her pool, and working on puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Smith, daughters, Tammy and Brian Thomas and Jody Kennedy, a brother, Rick and Cindy Griffith, four grandchildren, Benjamin and Jennifer Thomas, Brooke Thomas, Nathan Kennedy and his fiancé, Rachel Brown, and Katelyn Kennedy, and four great-grandchildren, Hudson Thomas, Colby Thomas, Michael Kennedy and Kolton Kennedy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Heidi is predeceased by her parents and a brother, Randy Griffith.

Donations in memory of Heidi may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams NY 13605.

