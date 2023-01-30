Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck in Saturday's fatal collision which claimed multiple lives in St. Lawrence County.
NTSB team will visit crash site Monday
Nurse
Nursing shortage to be focus of hospital picket
A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the East Hills Apartments off of...
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s Eastbrook Apartments
A three vehicle crash in the Town of Clayton sends two to the hospital.
3 vehicle crash in Clayton sends 2 to the hospital
Claudia Tenney
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’

Latest News

National Wear Red Day
Search your closet; National Wear Red Day is Friday
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
Biden visit to Baltimore highlights rail tunnel project
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
New York should pay Cuomo’s legal fees in suit, judge rules
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch