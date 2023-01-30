James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at...
James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on October 3, 1970 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of the late Robert and Mary Carnegie House and he attended Thousand Island Central Schools.

He was a self-employed mechanic and he also worked locally for various other automotive repair shops.

James enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, make auto repairs, his dog, Brutus and his cat, Blackie.

Survivors include his companion, Lisa M. Davis and her children and grandchildren, Tawnya Davis and Samantha and Cheyanne Lewis, Taylor and Tyler Davis, Trina Davis and Caleb and Caden McCue, Thomas Davis and Elijah Davis; longtime friends, Dale and Kandie Papin and their children and grandchildren, Andrea and Chris Murray and son, Jason, Karlea Papin and Jared Smith and son, Wynston, Jaden Papin and Dylan Matice and Archer and Asa, and Cort Papin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at home with her...
Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown
William H. Nier, Sr.,77, of the Sayer Road, passed away Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 in...
William H. Nier, Sr., 77, of Carthage
Candles
Memorial Mass: Louisville Crash Victims
Shirley F. Courtney, 93, of 69 N. Main Street, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday,...
Shirley F. Courtney, 93, of Massena

Obituaries

Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Pine Grove Road, lost his battle with cancer on Thursday,...
Alan Lyle “Tractor Al” Ward, 63, of Glenfield
Marilyn J. Laughing, 80, peacefully passed on to the Spirit World on January 26, 2023 with the...
Marilyn J. Laughing, 80, of Akwesasne
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos
George Lewis
Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment
Dr. Jill Biden at Fort Drum
Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum
National Wear Red Day
Search your closet; National Wear Red Day is Friday