James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of LaFargeville

James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - James R. “Jamie” House, 52, of Orleans Cemetery Rd., passed away, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on October 3, 1970 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of the late Robert and Mary Carnegie House and he attended Thousand Island Central Schools.

He was a self-employed mechanic and he also worked locally for various other automotive repair shops.

James enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, make auto repairs, his dog, Brutus and his cat, Blackie.

Survivors include his companion, Lisa M. Davis and her children and grandchildren, Tawnya Davis and Samantha and Cheyanne Lewis, Taylor and Tyler Davis, Trina Davis and Caleb and Caden McCue, Thomas Davis and Elijah Davis; longtime friends, Dale and Kandie Papin and their children and grandchildren, Andrea and Chris Murray and son, Jason, Karlea Papin and Jared Smith and son, Wynston, Jaden Papin and Dylan Matice and Archer and Asa, and Cort Papin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.