Jill Biden meets with soldiers, spouses & children at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the north country Monday.

The first lady traveled to Fort Drum as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

Biden and Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks will host a roundtable on improving employment opportunities for military spouses. Joining them will be military spouses, service providers, and local employers.

Before that is a lunch with soldiers and family members hosted by USO.

The first lady will also meet with military children for a Valentine’s Day-themed “hearts” and crafts project.

