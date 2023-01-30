Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at home with her children and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lenore M. LaDuke, 89, of Watertown passed away on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at home with her children and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Spring burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Born on December 25, 1933 in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Leslie H. and Ruth (Adams) Vorce. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1951. Lenore was employed by the Watertown Daily Times for many years, retiring in 1996.

On April 30th, 1955 Lenore married Donald M. LaDuke at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown. Donald predeceased her on December 27th, 2020.

Lenore loved spending time with her family and hosted “Bagel Sunday” every week where everyone would gather in her home. She was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan and a member of the Watertown VFW.

She is survived by her children, Alan M. (Terry) LaDuke, Rockledge, FL; Denise M. (Rob) Edgar, Watertown; Teresa M. (Rick) Bergeron, Champion; and Jeanine M. (Jim) Slate, Watertown; her sisters, Eileen (Jim) Hower, Utica and Beverly (Ronald) Davies, Syracuse; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donald, Lenore was predeceased by a brother, Leon Vorce and a sister, Marilyn McKinley.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

