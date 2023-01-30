Man allegedly flees traffic stop, hides on porch

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man faces trespassing and resisting arrest charges following a traffic stop last week.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Darryl Boshane allegedly ran off after they pulled him over on Route 11 in the town of Canton last Wednesday.

Deputies say they found him on the enclosed porch of a nearby home and he resisted when they tried to take him into custody.

Boshane was released after deputies ticketed him for criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

