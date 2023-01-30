Man charged with making meth in Watertown apartment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of making meth in the apartment he lived in.

The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they arrested 42-year-old George Lewis after searching Apartment 102 at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown, where he lives with his girlfriend — who leases the apartment — and her two children.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The task force says members seized 36 grams of crystal meth, more than eight ounces of a liquid containing meth, digital scales, packaging material, and components necessary for making the drug.

Lewis was arraigned Saturday and sent to Jefferson County jail.

Police say they expect to make other charges as their investigation continues.

The task force was assisted by units from city police, state police, Homeland Security, the sheriff’s office, and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Police investigate alleged meth-making Saturday at an apartment at 1708 Ohio Street in Watertown. (WWNY)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.