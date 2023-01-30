Marilyn J. Laughing, 80, of Akwesasne

Marilyn J. Laughing, 80, peacefully passed on to the Spirit World on January 26, 2023 with the children and grandchildren by her side a Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Marilyn J. Laughing, 80, peacefully passed on to the Spirit World on January 26, 2023 with the children and grandchildren by her side a Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Marilyn was a Certified Nurses Aide throughout her life. She worked in many hospitals around the country while her late husband worked iron. After settling in Akwesasne, she worked at the original St. Regis Home of the Aged and at Iakhihsohtha Lodge in Snye. She was a very hard worker and showed the upmost respect, care, and compassion to her residents. They loved her and would always ask when her next shift would be. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, doing artwork, and beading.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Carol Jacobs of Six Nations; her chosen sister, Elizabeth Clute of Akwesasne; her children, Sherri Laughing (Hubert), Frank Laughing (Jennifer), Mike Laughing (Shawn), Rhonda Gray (Terry), Fred Laughing (Elaine), Eric Laughing (Margie), Heather Laughing (AJ), and Julie Laughing; her stepdaughters, Shawn Graciani (Hector) and Monica Nieves; 28 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister-in-laws, Caroline and Brenda; her brother-in-law, Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Frank Laughing Sr., her parents, Elwood and Geraldine (Bomberry) Anderson of Six Nations; three grandchildren, Estol, Wesley, and Ashley; her sister, Markie and her husband, John; a brother-in-law, Norman Jacobs, all of Six Nations; her mother and father-in-law, Ida and Angus Laughing; and three brother-in-laws, Jerry, Tony, and Billy Laughing.

Marilyn will be resting at the Kanienkehake Kaianerehkowa Kanonsesneh beginning at 5:00 PM Monday until the time of her service on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Cremation will follow services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

