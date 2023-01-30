Memorial Mass: Louisville Crash Victims
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for the 6 victims of the tragic motor vehicle accident will be held Wednesday, 2:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Church, Weedsport. Burials will be held in Mexico.
The men died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Louisville, New York and were employees of LBFNY, LLC in Weedsport.
Local arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
ALEJANDRO VAZQUEZ VALDEZ, 45, PUEBLO, MEXICO
JESUS MARTINEZ PARRA, 44, PUEBLA, MEXICO
ABEL DE JESUS LOPEZ LOPEZ, 39, CHAPIAS, MEXICO
JOSE DE JESUS AGUIRRE TRONCO, 35, VIGENCIA, MEXICO
PEDRO PABLO GALICIA IGNACIO, 29 PUEBLA, MEXICO
JONATAN HERNADEZ GOMEZ, 25, CHIAPAS, MEXICO
