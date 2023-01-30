Memorial Mass: Louisville Crash Victims

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for the 6 victims of the tragic motor vehicle accident will be held Wednesday, 2:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Church, Weedsport. Burials will be held in Mexico.

The men died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Louisville, New York and were employees of LBFNY, LLC in Weedsport.

Local arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

ALEJANDRO VAZQUEZ VALDEZ, 45, PUEBLO, MEXICO

JESUS MARTINEZ PARRA, 44, PUEBLA, MEXICO

ABEL DE JESUS LOPEZ LOPEZ, 39, CHAPIAS, MEXICO

JOSE DE JESUS AGUIRRE TRONCO, 35, VIGENCIA, MEXICO

PEDRO PABLO GALICIA IGNACIO, 29 PUEBLA, MEXICO

JONATAN HERNADEZ GOMEZ, 25, CHIAPAS, MEXICO

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.