Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

