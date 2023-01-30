Popeyes opens in Watertown

Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.
Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Jan. 30, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A southern-flavored fried chicken menu makes it to the north country. Popeyes opened Monday in Watertown.

Customers said they couldn’t wait to try it.

“I ordered a spicy chicken sandwich and a biscuit - a lot more convenient. You don’t have to travel as far,” said Tyler Slate.

Hundreds pulled up to the drive-through to get Popeyes famous chicken sandwich, tenders or chicken breast.

“I was just kind of hungry. I just got done working out, decided to get some Popeyes,” said Damarion Warren.

The Popeyes development team says the opening day was long overdue.

“We’re really excited to be here in Watertown. It’s been a long time coming, obviously battling with winter weather and stuff like that, you never know what’s going to happen up here, it’s part of the excitement,” said Cameron Quinlan.

Owner Laddi Singh says the entire team is made of local hires and good customer service is a priority.

“The feedback we’re getting so far, people just love the food. Very proud of our team; our management team is really good,” said Singh.

The owner says he’s looking forward to working with the community and is glad to have brought some southern flavor to the north country.

