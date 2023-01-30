DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Lane, 94, of DeKalb and formerly of Russell died peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center where he had been a patient for a short time.

Richard was born in Malone, New York on February 6, 1928, a son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Lord) Lane. Richard attended Malone Schools and served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Richard for at the Alcoa Plant in Massena as a Fleet Mechanic and for many years at Bailey Ford in Malone as a mechanic. Richard Married Erma (Ashlaw) White on September 19, 1988, she predeceased him on May 20, 2013.

Richard is survived by four sons, Richard, Gary (Judy), Tim (Melissa) and Steven Lane; a daughter Sheila Hutchins; step-Children, Charles “Chuck” (Sheila) White Jr.; Jack (Darlene) White, Lawrence (Diane) White, Lee (Sandra) White and Danny (Agnes) White, Randy (Karen) White and Jill (Erich) Lottie and several grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Erma and parents, Charles and Myrtle, Richard is predeceased by a daughter Patty Lord and by two step-sons, Charles and David White.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm. Urn burial will be held in the South Russell Cemetery in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

