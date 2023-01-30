Search your closet; National Wear Red Day is Friday

National Wear Red Day
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Wear Red Day helps raise awareness about heart disease — and it’s coming up on Friday.

Stacy Spaziani from the American Heart Association and heart attack survivor Wendy Hinman talked about how important that awareness is.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

One in three women die from heart disease, making it the number-one killer. That’s why it’s important to know your numbers: blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar, and cholesterol.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3. People are encouraged to take pictures of themselves wearing red and post them to social media. Just tag #WearRedDay or @AHANewYork on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Call 315-783-4116 to find out more. You can donate at northcountryheartwalk.org.

