Shirley F. Courtney, 93, of Massena

Jan. 30, 2023
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shirley F. Courtney, 93, of 69 N. Main Street, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday, January 27, 2023 to the wonderful care of MH and CPH hospitals.  The family is very grateful for the very experienced and kind care she was blessed with.

Shirley was born on November 24, 1929, in Massena, daughter of the late Ivan E. and Gladys (Paubst) Smith.  She was a Massena High School Graduate and earned her LPN.

Shirley retired in 1994 after 25 years of service as an LPN at Massena Memorial Hospital.  She was a devoted Christian, dedicating time daily for prayer and scripture reading.  She wrote poetry, traveled the world and lived a good life.

She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Carr of Massena; and grandson Ryan (Heather) Carr of Massena, and many great grandchildren.

As per her wishes there will be no funeral service or calling hours.

Donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to the Massena Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donadlsonfh.com.

