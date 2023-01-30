Sunday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prepare for the 2023 season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - While the NFL season may be winding down, the Watertown Red and Black are already getting ready for the upcoming 2023 season.

Coach George Ashcraft has begun holding signups for prospective players for the upcoming season on Saturdays from 10-1 at the team office at the Faichney Street Business Complex.

After one week, Ashcraft has almost a dozen people ready to suit up this season and he says the players are anxious to kick things off.

”The attitude’s great. 10 people from this past year’s team that had played come in and signed up. We got one new kid that’s a 6 foot 4, 175 pound young guy about 20 years old that’s a wide receiver,” said Ashcraft.

Ashcraft says the team will begin outdoor practices sometime in mid-April or the beginning of May depending on the weather, and adds he has one bit of advice for new and returning players that plan on playing football for the Red and Black this season.

”Your best friends gonna be the gym, to get in there and get working out if you want to be a football player and impact player. You gotta be in the best physical shape you can when you come to us. We only practice 2 nights a week for 2 hours a night, so all that pre-season workout that you do between now and then will just benefit you,” said Ashcraft.

The Red and Black will be in search of their 3rd straight championship this season, and Ashcraft feels the pieces are in place for the team to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case.

“Everything so far is 100% positive, and that’s what you gotta have and that’s what you always strive for is for people to all be on the same sheet of music. I think that’s where we’re at because a lot of people are saying the 3-peat thing, get another championship and that’s what you play for. If the attitude comes in that way, I think we’ll be just fine,” said Ashcraft.

For the Red and Black, the mindset in 2023 is to reload and run the table once again in 2023.

