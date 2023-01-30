Watertown eatery excited to cater Dr. Biden’s Fort Drum visit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just really exciting.”

That’s the reaction from the owner of Watertown’s Vito’s Gourmet after being asked to cater Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Fort Drum Monday.

Vito’s is known for its lunch menu items like its sandwiches.

Owner Todd Tarzia says Vito’s is used to catering events at Fort Drum but didn’t expect this pleasant surprise.

“Preparations were, you know, the same as we always do. We just did what we do. We really have a very comfortable existence out here, but to have something just come out of the blue, so famous and so well known, it’s just really exciting,” he said.

Tarzia says he’s glad Vito’s was able to represent the north country food scene at the event.

