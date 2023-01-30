Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.

Mr. LaRose is survived by his children, Stephen and his wife, Monica, of Ogdensburg, Scot (Duff) and his wife Debra, of Ogdensburg, Wendie of Austin, TX, Cory of Middletown, MD and Julie of Springfield, VA; nine grandchildren, Wayne, Claire, and Jade Sexton, Breton, Cavan, Kinnon, and Brogan LaRose, Max LaRose and Michael (Kate) Spriggs; four great grandchildren, Belle Dora Wilkinson and Scarlett Rose Wilkinson, Hunter Spriggs and Austin Spriggs; his brothers, Douglas (Blackie), of Ogdensburg and Neil (Chick) and his wife Bonnie, of Tarpon Springs, FL; his sister, Sonya Kinch, of Ogdensburg; his brother-in-law, Eben Graveline of Ogdensburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Casey LaRose; his parents, Bernard and Margaret LaRose and Bernard’s second wife Dorothy M. LaRose who helped raise Wayne as a young boy; his sister, Cynthia Reynolds; his granddaughter, Mary Catherine LaRose; his sister-in-laws, Jane Graveline, Ann LaRose, and Elaine LaRose and his brother-in-laws, Timothy Kinch and Robert Reynolds.

Wayne was born on April 10, 1937, in Ogdensburg, the son of Bernard and Margaret Bouchard LaRose. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1955. After high school, Wayne joined the Navy and graduated on June 22, 1956 from the U.S. Naval School Machinery Repairmen Class “A” in San Diego, California. He was honorably discharged in 1959. Wayne married Brenda Casey on November 21, 1959 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. He first went to work at New York Air Brake in Watertown before working at Baildon’s Machine Shop in Ogdensburg. Eventually he took a position as a machinist at Corning Glass, working over 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a master mechanic and could take apart and rebuild anything. With engines, he made them faster!

Wayne played baseball, football, and basketball in high school, receiving All-Northern accolades in football. From 1961-1973, Wayne was an accomplished and highly regarded boat racing driver and mechanic. In 1970, he won the Canadian High Point award in the outboard division piloting the legendary hydroplane, N-17, nicknamed “The Black Marria.” Along with his brothers Chick and Blackie, and many pit crew members who helped support the effort and are still friends today, they were part of the golden years of hydroplane boat racing in Ogdensburg.

Wayne and his wife, Brenda, were always a fixture at their grandchildren’s’ sporting events and never missed a game, they loved watching them play. He enjoyed watching college basketball, especially the Syracuse Orange.

Wayne thoroughly enjoyed his home on the St. Lawrence River at Red Mills, especially the many visitors and sharing food and cheer with all those that came through the door. For many years, Wayne enjoyed spending winters at the family hunting camp in Claire, NY.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Wayne’s memory to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, PO Box 555, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, The Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05401, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

