William H. Nier, Sr., 77, of Carthage

William H. Nier, Sr.,77, of the Sayer Road, passed away Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 in the comfort of his own home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William H. Nier, Sr.,77, of the Sayer Road, passed away Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 in the comfort of his own home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Bill was born on August 22, 1945 in Watertown, the son of the late Clifford and Marion (Yaddow) Nier. He was a graduate of Carthage Central School where he wrestled and was active with the FFA Club. He married the former Nancy J. Loomis on February 17,1963 at the Carthage United Methodist Church. Bill had a 25-year career with Agway, working in Plessis, Carthage and eventually retiring from the Castorland store. In 1988 he formed Bill’s Feed Service, LLC operating in Great Bend. In 2000, he turned the business over to his son Bill Jr. and the business is still in operation today in Great Bend.

Bill had a love for the outdoors, and he especially loved big game hunting. He traveled extensively to hunt and enjoyed many trips out West. Many of those trips, he was accompanied by his son, Bill Jr. He also loved traveling to the casinos where he frequently was successful. He and Nancy also were able to travel and some of their highlights were Alaska and Switzerland.

Bill was a former Mason, a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church and served for the Town of Champion on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

He is survived by his wife: Nancy Nier of Carthage, two daughters and their husbands: Cindy and James Doney of Marshall, NC and Ami and Danny Richardson of Carthage, and his son and his wife: William and Elizabeth Nier Jr. of LaFargeville, 4 Grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Doney, Andrew (Anne Hulse) Doney, Kaela (Evan) Hensley and Ellyse Richardson, 5 Great Grandchildren, Aria, Emily, Jeremy, Isaac and Ephraim, sisters-in-law, Georgette and James Ginger and Janet and James Rushlow, two brothers: James Nier of Austin, TX and Edward Nier of Harrisville and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16th from 2:00pm-5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the Walker Cancer Center, 830 Washington St. Watertown, NY 13601.

To make a condolence, go to www.bezanilllafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.