Your Turn: feedback on vet clinic fire, Stefanik & Santos

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three months after flames destroyed a Massena-area veterinary clinic, the owner is taking steps to sue the fire departments that battled the blaze for $4.5 million. He claims they were negligent:

What a slap in the face to the firefighters.

Tami French

Wasn’t (the) fire departments’ fault he held no insurance on this place. Shame on you.

LisaMarie Mallette

Congressman George Santos, the New York Republican under fire for his fictional resume, was supported by north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik during his campaign. Now other House members want to know what Stefanik knew about Santos and when:

Is there any boss outside of Congress who would not fire us if we lied 1/2 as much as you about our qualifications?

Paul Harris

Neither party vetted the opposition candidate beforehand. Both parties are equally responsible.

David Flint

Since December’s blizzard, the sun has been a rare sight in the north country. A lot of you are feeling its absence:

It is very depressing when it is so gloomy day after day. It just seems so relentless.

Richard King

It’s important to take a Vitamin D supplement during this time of year to avoid depression, folks. It’s a real thing.

Waylon Bailey

