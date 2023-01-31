Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, 56, of Carthage

Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Anita Teresa (Edwards) Sheets, age 56, of Carthage, NY was called home to Glory on January 30, 2023.

Anita Sheets was born on February 14, 1966 in Monticello, FL, the daughter of John C. and Carolyn Edwards. She attended Madison County High School and joined the United States Army on January 6, 1985. She bravely served her country for 21 years and retired January 31, 2006. She graduated from Jefferson Community College with an Associate degree in Human Services in May of 2006. She was married to her loving husband James M. Sheets for over 33 memorable and loving years, and together they raised their three daughters: Chiarra, Brittney, and Alexis.

Anita was very active at The Carthage United Methodist Church and loved her Church family. She was a proud member of Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Bassett -Baxter American Legion Post 789. Anita regularly volunteered at the Carthage VEM food pantry and VEM Stone Soup Suppers held at her Church. Mrs. Sheets enjoyed traveling, cooking, boating on the St. Lawrence River, spending time with her family, and Facetiming with her granddaughter Isla Grace aka “Happy Cat”.

Anita is survived by her husband, James M. Sheets of Carthage, NY, her daughters Chiarra Joseph, Brittney Sheets (Kadeem Jeudy), Alexis Mitchell (Christopher), her mother Carolyn Peacock, her sister Toni Brandon (William), her brother Don Edwards (Donna), her granddaughter Isla Mitchell and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father John C. Edwards, step father Norman Peacock, and brother Norman Peacock Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00am at the Carthage United Methodist Church with Pastor Frances Hemstreet officiating. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, February 7th at 1:30pm at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 3rd from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. The American Legion will have a memorial service at 5:30pm and the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial service will be at 6:00pm at the Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St. Carthage or to the Carthage VEM Food Pantry, PO Box 566 Carthage, Ny 13619. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

