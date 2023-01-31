Barbara Cappione, 89, of Massena

Barbara Cappione, 89, formerly of Grassmere Terrace, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Cappione, 89, formerly of Grassmere Terrace, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Barb was born on February 17, 1933 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Rupert) Layo and attended Massena schools. A marriage to Amedeo Haig Cappione, II, blessed her with a son before their divorce. She worked for many years as a clerk at Kinney Drugs in Massena.

Barb is survived by her son, Amedeo Cappione, III of Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Tessa Cappione; her brothers, Jerry and Jane Layo of Massena, Stan Layo of Florida, Bernie and Shirley Layo of Bedford, Indiana, and Kenneth Layo of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no services. A private graveside service will be held in the spring in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

