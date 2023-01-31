Belleville Henderson to hold capital project vote Thursday

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Residents in the Belleville Henderson Central School District will vote on a capital project on Thursday.

The $4.4 million project would involve improvements to the district’s school building and bus garage.

The three areas of focus would be safety and security, energy efficiency, and extending the useful life of the existing buildings.

The project will involve improvements to both the District’s K-12 Building and the Bus Garage.

“Through these improvements, we intend to enhance the learning environment of our students, expand upon existing safety measures within our buildings, and ultimately save district taxpayers money in the long term through lower energy costs and allowing districts buildings to be strong for years to come to serve future generations,” said Superintendent Jane Collins in a prepared statement.

State aid would pay for roughly 70 percent of the project and just over $350,000 would come from capital reserve funds.

The rest of the money would come from tax increases over 15 years. For example, a home assessed at $100,000 would pay nearly $7 extra each of the 15 years.

If approved, work on the project will be put out to bid in early 2024 with construction beginning that April and lasting through the end of August 2025.

Polls will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school foyer.

For more information on the project, visit ww.bhpanthers.org.

