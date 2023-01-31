Carrie L. Moore, 98, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Service for Carrie L. Moore, age 98, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:00AM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Mrs. Moore passed away on Friday night, January 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her children, James Moore and his wife Gail, of Wilmington, NC, Brenda Regan and her husband Daniel, of Ogdensburg, Joanne Wilson and her husband Richard, of Statesville, NC, Donald Moore and his wife Michele, of Ogdensburg, Robert Moore and his wife Susan, of Ogdensburg, Kevin Moore and his wife Karen, of Statesville, NC, Kenneth Moore and his wife Clare, of St. Cloud, FL; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Calvin Moore and her son, Richard Moore.

Carrie was born on July 24, 1924, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Franklin and Diane Gauthier Badlam. She attended Holy Cross School and Ogdensburg Free Academy.

Her kids were her life, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be made to Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

