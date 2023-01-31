Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, 69, of Gouverneur

Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Clarence R. Evans Jr. “Randy”, age 69, passed away on January 28, 2023 at home surrounded by his wife and sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm at the VFW in Gouverneur with Pastor Jeffrey McIlmath of The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Clarence, also known as Randy/Opa, was born in Gouverneur NY on 11/25/1953, the son of Clarence and Della (Woods) Evans. In high school, he was a Football player and a great wrestler who represented Gouverneur High School at the State Wrestling Championships in Syracuse NY. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1972.

Shortly after, he enlisted in the US Army. He was sent to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for basic training. Thereafter, he was stationed in South Korea, where he met his first wife, and his daughter Dawn was born. Afterwards, he was stationed in Germany where he married Waltraud. He returned to the United States in 1990 and retired from the US Army at Fort Drum in 1992. While he was in the US Army, he was a instructor in auto body, welding as well as a leadership instructor. He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Marksman Badge, Rifle Kuwait Liberation Medal, The US Army Commendation Medal, and a special tribute to the Military Service to America from Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

After his 20 years of service, he worked locally at Empire Livestock, Save-a-Lot, and Don Peck Auction. He also worked at Seymour Livestock in Dekalb.

Randy was a member of the VFW in Gouverneur.

He enjoyed dancing, especially to Country music. He liked to do jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. He was an avid photographer taking Gouverneur High School sports pictures. You could find Randy/Opa at any of his grandchildren’s sporting events with his camera in his hand.

He enjoyed farm life and had a great love for animals. Randy and Traudl loved to travel, bowling, visiting auctions, flea markets, and antique malls. They also spent some of their money gambling in Las Vegas. Randy cherished spending time with his wife and family.

Randy is survived by his wife Waltraud “Traudl”, his daughter Dawn and her husband Randy, his son Stefan and his partner Heather, his son Markus, and his grandchildren Gavin, Mia, Anika, Audrina, and Tristen, his sisters Gayle and her husband Dale, and Denise and her late husband Jeff, several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by his brother-in-law Jeff Bonner and his infant granddaughter Kinsley.

Memorial donations are encouraged to the Gouverneur VFW or Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642

